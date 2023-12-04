Prospera Energy Inc. (TSX.V: PEI) (OTC: GXRFF) (FRA: OF6B) Reveals Positive Drilling Results In Recent Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



CEO and President Samuel David discussed the success of Prospera's drilling program in recent interview, revealed positive results and cost reductions

Prospera management estimates as little as 8% of over half a billion barrels across assets have been recovered using traditional vertical well technology

Phase 2 of drilling program focused on transition from vertical to horizontal well drilling, allowing the company to tap into the significant remaining reserves Recent Q3 2023 financial highlights include Q/Q rise in operating income from $783,084 to $1,101,827 and positive net income of $71,011 compared to net loss of $779,438 in Q2 2023

Samuel David, President and CEO of

Prospera Energy (TSX.V: PEI) (OTC: GXRFF) (FRA: OF6B) , recently discussed the company's successful drilling program in an interview on the Financial Survival Network ( ).

“We have drilled five horizontals and infield drilling based on geological well delineation, well control, and seismic delineation,” said Mr. David during the interview.“Therefore, the chance of success of geological, of finding the reservoir, is high. The only risk is mechanical because this is infill low-risk...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GXRFF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN