EUI Celebrates Graduation Of First Batch Of 'Egypt Manufactures Electronics' Initiative

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The first batch of graduates from the Integrated Automotive Capacity Building Programme, hosted by Egypt University of Informatics (EUI) as part of the presidential initiative“Egypt Manufactures Electronics,” received their certificates in a ceremony attended by Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.



The programme, which lasted for three months at the EUI campus in the Knowledge City in the New Administrative Capital, aimed to prepare qualified graduates in the field of electronics manufacturing, a key sector for the future of the Egyptian economy.

Minister Talaat praised the young graduates for their achievements and highlighted the importance of having skilled human resources in the field of electronics manufacturing, especially embedded software for self-driving cars, a rapidly growing domain in the global market. He also announced the launch of the Imhotep Center in the Knowledge City, which will host specialized companies in electronic design and embedded software.

EUI President Reem Bahgat expressed her pride in the graduates and thanked the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology for its support and cooperation. She said that the university provided all the necessary facilities and resources for the programme, which took place at its state-of-the-art campus in the Knowledge City, a hub for innovation and technology. She added that the university is committed to implementing the Egypt 2030 strategy for sustainable development by fostering a strong technological sector that leverages Egypt's competitive advantages.

Eman Ashour, Programme Director of“Egypt Manufactures Electronics” at EUI, said that the 69 graduates received free scholarships to join the program, which trained them in embedded systems design for cars, a highly demanded skill in both the local and international markets. She also mentioned that six major companies in the automotive industry participated in the program and offered job opportunities for the graduates.