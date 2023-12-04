Côte D'ivoire Open To Qatari Investments, Says Its Agriculture Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Officials of Qatar Chamber and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Côte d'Ivoire held a meeting recently to discuss ways to enhance economic relations between both countries.

Qatar Chamber second vice-chairman Rashid bin Hamad al-Athba met with Agriculture minister Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani in the presence of Qatar Chamber board member Dr Khaled bin Klefeekh al-Hajri and Cote d'Ivoire ambassador Dr Sisi Abdul Karim.

The meeting also discussed areas of mutual investments, the investment climate and available opportunities in both countries and the role of the private sector in strengthening economic relations.

Al-Athba said the chamber welcomes the development of trade and economic cooperation relations between the two countries, stressing that Qatari businessmen are interested in learning about the investment climate in Côte d'Ivoire. He emphasised that the delegations' visit would open new horizons for further cooperation between the two sides, reflecting the shared desire to develop collaboration.

He noted that Côte d'Ivoire is known for its timber industry, agriculture, and various natural resources, including minerals, indicating that it is an attractive destination for Qatari investors looking to expand their investments in the African continent.

Al-Athba said trade between the two countries grew by 21% last year, reaching about QR126mn over QR104mn in 2021.

Adjoumani said Côte d'Ivoire is a privileged agricultural country, boasting various crops, especially cocoa and cashew. He said the country provides many incentives for foreign investors, stressing that it is interested in attracting Qatari investors to invest in Côte d'Ivoire.

He invited Qatar Chamber to organise a visit for Qatari businessmen to Côte d'Ivoire to explore the investment opportunities available in various sectors, including agriculture, renewable energy, minerals, and oil.

For his part, al-Hajri stressed the interest of Qatari businessmen in investing in Côte d'Ivoire, which has many opportunities, especially in agriculture and mining, stressing the importance of investing in renewable energy.

