December 4, 2023 /3BL/ - Environmental Justice, a long-standing concern, has recently gained significant prominence as an urgent issue, particularly with a renewed emphasis on addressing the needs of marginalized and minority communities. Against the backdrop of intensifying efforts to combat climate change, the Biden administration has placed Environmental Justice and a "Just Transition" at the forefront of its strategy.

Notably, recent infrastructure legislation has allocated substantial funding to advance Environmental Justice, signaling a forthcoming shift toward Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting requirements that encompass this critical dimension. Furthermore, private litigation related to Environmental Justice is on the rise, even in the absence of specific regulations, while several states are taking proactive measures in the absence of federal guidelines.

Antea Group, a committed advocate for environmental sustainability, closely monitors the latest developments in Environmental Justice. Join our webinar, “Equity in Action: Navigating the Environmental Justice Imperative” on Tuesday, December 12th at 2 pm ET where we will provide a comprehensive framework for understanding the essence of Environmental Justice and offer a global perspective on how it intersects with ESG considerations and the broader context of climate change. Additionally, we will share actionable insights for organizations, enabling them to both comprehend and mitigate risks associated with Environmental Justice. By doing so, organizations can enhance their positioning within their communities and contribute to a more equitable and sustainable future.

Join us for an insightful exploration of Environmental Justice and its implications for businesses as we navigate this evolving landscape together.

