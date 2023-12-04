Keybank Donates $5,000 To 2023 Food 2 Families Campaign In Buffalo, NY

(MENAFN- 3BL) KeyBank donated $5,000 to the 2023 Food 2 Families campaign in Buffalo, NY. The annual campaign, which KeyBank has proudly supported, helps FeedMore WNY which offers dignity, hope and a brighter future by providing nutritious food, friendship and skills training to its Western New York neighbors in need. Through its food bank distribution center and partner hunger-relief agencies, as well as its home-delivery meal program and other targeted feeding programs, FeedMore WNY alleviates hunger and assists community members of all ages throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

“We are proud to support Food 2 Families and help FeedMore WNY fight food insecurity in Buffalo and Western New York,” said Chiwuike“Chi-Chi” Owunwanne, KeyBank's Corporate Responsibility Officer in Buffalo.“The need is great in our community, especially during the holidays, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help make a difference by donating to this campaign.”

FeedMore WNY partners with WGRZ-TV and Tops Markets for the Food 2 Families campaign.

