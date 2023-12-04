Assembly Election Results Indicate BJP Will Return To Power At Centre In 2024: Rajnath Singh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won assembly elections in three states, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the results indicate that the BJP will return to power at the Centre with a clear majority in 2024.“A spectacular victory it is,” Singh told reporters in Parliament Complex.“It seems that the country has made up its mind to ensure that BJP forms its government, winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a clear majority,” he added saffron party got the clear majority in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday Congress, which lost power in

Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana the BJP's victory in the three states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said,“The Assembly election results (in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh) are enthusiastic for those who are committed to working for the people.”“When there is good governance, the word anti-incumbency becomes irrelevant,” added Modi.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, especially the Congress party, Modi said that if they have an optimistic approach in life, they will also be able to win in the election. He appealed to the Opposition parties not to follow an aggressive approach during Parliament sessions because of the defeat and instead conduct a healthy debate in a bid to take the country forward Madhya Pradesh, the BJP cruised to a two-third majority, winning as many as 163 of the 230 seats, leaving the Congress a distant second at 66 chief minister Shivraj Chouhan, who led the saffron party's emphatic victory, won from his Budhni constituency, defeating Congress rival and TV actor Vikram Mastal Sharma by 104,974 votes BJP wrested power from the Congress in Chhattisgarh, winning 54 of the 90 seats in the state assembly, while the grand old party got 35 seats. The Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) bagged one seat.

