FIA Week Launches In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) FIA week has started in Azerbaijan from today, Azernews reports.
Until December 8, meetings of the FIA General Assemblies and
the Award Ceremony (FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony) will be held in
Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.
It is considered one of the most anticipated events of the year
in the field of motorsports. Baku is already receiving the guests
of the international event. Representatives from 128 countries and
representatives of automobile clubs will come to FIA events in the
city.
