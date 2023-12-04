-->


FIA Week Launches In Baku


12/4/2023 10:10:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) FIA week has started in Azerbaijan from today, Azernews reports.

Until December 8, meetings of the FIA ​​General Assemblies and the Award Ceremony (FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony) will be held in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

It is considered one of the most anticipated events of the year in the field of motorsports. Baku is already receiving the guests of the international event. Representatives from 128 countries and representatives of automobile clubs will come to FIA events in the city.

