Zelensky Holds Meeting To Discuss Arms Production, Purchase Of Air Defense Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a daily conference call and received reports from intelligence and the front.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"A daily conference call. The implementation of important defense agreements with our partners is ongoing. We received the missiles for the existing air defense systems and new, modern anti-aircraft systems. I am grateful to our friends," Zelensky said.

According to him, the efforts to increase domestic production are yielding results.

"For the first time, we have reached the figure of six Bohdana [howitzers] per month. And we can already see how to increase it. Our 'grain corridor' is also working. We exceeded the mark of 7 million tonnes of cargo," Zelensky said.

The president also received reports from intelligence and the front. He said that defensive battles were going on in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors and active operations in the south.

"Kherson. Emergency services, the regional and city military administrations are overcoming the aftermath of another barbaric shelling attack and helping the victims. And the Defense Forces are implementing the plan of how to repel the enemy's ability and desire to terrorize the city," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine