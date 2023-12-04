British Foreign Secretary Travels To U.S. To Talk About Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, December 6, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will make his first visit to Washington since taking office.

This was reported by Reuters, Ukrinform reported.

Cameron will undertake a programme of bilateral meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as meet Republican and Democratic members of Congress.

“Cameron, a former British prime minister, will take part in discussions with his U.S. counterparts with a focus on supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression”, the statement said.

He will also work to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform, former British Prime Minister David Cameron was appointed to the post of Foreign Secretary on November 13.

Cameron paid his first visit as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs to Ukraine.