Governor Urges Equal Business Opportunities At International Women's Empowerment Conference

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, emphasized the need for equal business opportunities for both men and women during a two-day international conference on women's empowerment and development.

The event, supported by the Sarhad Rural Support Program and organized by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University, saw Governor Haji Ghulam Ali participating as a special guest during the opening session.

As a symbol of support for education, the Governor distributed electronic tablets to Afghan female students present at the conference. He also took the time to inspect an exhibition showcasing products crafted by Pakistani and Afghan women, praising their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

Addressing the audience, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali stressed that degrees obtained from universities should not solely be a means of securing jobs. Instead, he advocated for providing equal opportunities for business and trade to both men and women. He highlighted the esteemed position women hold in Islam, emphasizing that they should be regarded as partners and contributors in business endeavors with their husbands, parents, and brothers.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali suggested promoting skills training for women in areas such as jewelry-making, particularly in polishing and cutting precious stones. Recognizing the vast market for gemstones, he envisioned women becoming entrepreneurs in this sector. Additionally, he called for financial aid institutions to offer special scholarships for female students in academic fields.

Looking ahead, the Governor announced the upcoming Pak-Afghan Expo, which aims to provide business opportunities and facilities to both Pakistani and Afghan women. The initiative aligns with the broader vision of fostering economic empowerment and gender equality.