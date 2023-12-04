FIA Week Kicks Off In Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. FIA Week has kicked off in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Meetings of FIA General Assemblies and FIA Prize Giving Ceremony will be held in Baku till December 8.

This is one of the most anticipated events of the year in the field of motorsports. Baku is already welcoming guests of the international event.

The FIA events in Baku will bring together representatives from 128 countries, as well as representatives of automobile clubs.