FIA Week Kicks Off In Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. FIA Week has
kicked off in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Meetings of FIA General Assemblies and FIA Prize Giving Ceremony
will be held in Baku till December 8.
This is one of the most anticipated events of the year in the
field of motorsports. Baku is already welcoming guests of the
international event.
The FIA events in Baku will bring together representatives from
128 countries, as well as representatives of automobile clubs.
