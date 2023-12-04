-->


Azerbaijan Defense Minister Continues His Visit To Egypt


12/4/2023 10:09:46 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The visit of Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the Arab Republic of Egypt continues, Trend reports.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov participated in EDEX 2023 international defence exhibition and watched with interest the modern weapons and military equipment exhibited at the booths of the Italian company Leonardo, as well as the Egyptian ARMADA and AOI companies.

At the exhibition, the companies of different countries gave detailed information to the visitors about the military products produced by them.

