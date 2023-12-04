Azerbaijan Defense Minister Continues His Visit To Egypt

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The visit of
Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the
Arab Republic of Egypt continues, Trend reports.
Colonel General Z. Hasanov participated in EDEX 2023
international defence exhibition and watched with interest the
modern weapons and military equipment exhibited at the booths of
the Italian company Leonardo, as well as the Egyptian ARMADA and
AOI companies.
At the exhibition, the companies of different countries gave
detailed information to the visitors about the military products
produced by them.
