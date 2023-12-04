Azerbaijan's FM Jeyhun Bayramov Departs On Working Visit To Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov departed on a working
visit to the Russian Federation on December 4 to participate in the
meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Caspian littoral
countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .
During the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to speak at the meeting
and hold bilateral meetings.
Foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral countries will meet in
Moscow on December 5 under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign
Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral countries -
Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan - are
scheduled to participate in the meeting.
