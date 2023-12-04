Azerbaijan's FM Jeyhun Bayramov Departs On Working Visit To Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov departed on a working visit to the Russian Federation on December 4 to participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Caspian littoral countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

During the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to speak at the meeting and hold bilateral meetings.

Foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral countries will meet in Moscow on December 5 under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral countries - Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan - are scheduled to participate in the meeting.

