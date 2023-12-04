Over 2,000 Israeli Soldiers Received Psychological Treatment Since Start Of Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, December 4 (Petra) -- The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) announced Monday that 2,000 Israeli soldiers have received psychological treatment since the start of the war in Gaza.KAN reported that the afflicted were classified as "affected" by the battles in the besieged enclave, adding that the soldiers have experienced shooting, fighting and "difficult scenes."It explained that their performance on the battlefield was affected in the aftermath.KAN reported that since October 7, the Israeli army opened two mental health facilities for its soldiers and a hotline service to recruit specialists and psychiatrists from the reserve forces.