Amir To Host GCC Leaders Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will lead the well-wishers to welcome Their Majesties and Highnesses leaders of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) countries, upon their arrival on Tuesday in the country to participate in the 44th session of the GCC Supreme Council, hosted by Doha..

