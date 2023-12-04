PM Explores Economic Cooperation With World Bank President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dubai, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh held a meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28 in Dubai with Ajay Banga, the President of the World Bank Group.In the meeting, Khasawneh and Banga explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and the World Bank in economic and developmental domains.The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the robust partnership between Jordan and the World Bank, emphasizing Jordan's keenness to bolster this strategic alliance. He sees it as a crucial element in supporting the government's initiatives for economic recovery and sustainable growth in the coming phases.Khasawneh provided an overview of the progress in implementing the three modernization tracks directed by His Majesty King Abdullah II. He acknowledged the World Bank's support for the program's priorities, expressing the government's desire to intensify collaboration to sustain the momentum of comprehensive modernization, particularly in economic and administrative aspects.Highlighting the bank's technical support in various areas, Khasawneh noted its contribution to structural economic reforms.He also briefed Banga on the new national program for financial and monetary reform, supported by the International Monetary Fund. This program aims to fortify financial stability, enhance Jordan's resilience amid regional challenges, boost economic competitiveness, and create job opportunities.The Prime Minister underscored the government's recognition of the importance of attracting investments for economic growth and job creation, addressing the issue of unemployment.Khasawneh presented key projects, including the National Water Carrier project, digital government services initiatives, and efforts to enhance economic opportunities for women. He expressed hope for the World Bank's support in their successful implementation.Khasawneh highlighted the challenges posed by the Syrian refugee crisis on Jordan, given the limited international support for the Jordan response plan. He stressed the crucial role the World Bank could play in collaboration with countries and donors to provide necessary support for the plan.Banga, in turn, emphasized the significance of the strategic partnership between the Bank and Jordan, commending the reforms undertaken by Jordan across various sectors.He assured the bank's readiness to cooperate with Jordan in overcoming economic challenges, particularly in the context of the global economic slowdown.