Communications Services In Northern Gaza Stop

Gaza, December 4 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Telecommunications Company announced Monday a complete interruption of communications services in the northern Gaza Strip.The company stated that the interruption of landline, cellular and Internet communications services in the besieged enclave was due to damage to "major elements" of the network due to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

