Kuwait Cabinet Discusses Amir's Health Condition, Latest In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- The cabinet held its weekly meeting on Monday discussing a multitude of issues including the health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the recent alarming developments concerning the Israeli brutal aggression against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and occupied territories.

After the meeting -- chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa Al-Kandari said that the attendees were informed about the stable health condition of His Highness the Amir.

The cabinet also expressed wishes of good health and rapid recovery towards His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said Al-Kandari

On the issue of the Gaza Strip, Al-Kandari indicated that the cabinet had reflected the State of Kuwait's utter condemnation to the resumption of the Israeli occupation forces' brutal assault on the Gaza Strip.

He indicated that the meeting called on the international community to impose its will against the Israeli aggressors in accordance with international laws and norms.

The world also should hold the Israeli aggressors responsible to their heinous acts, indicated the minister, adding that the cabinet had called for resolving the Middle East issue through the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and east Jerusalem as capital.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also touched on the recent grilling motion against His Highness the Prime Minister submitted by MP Mhalhel Khaled Al-Mudhaf, indicated Al-Kandari.

He indicated that the grilling, which ended without any proposals, was lauded by His Highness the Prime Minister, saying that the motion was in line with true values of Kuwaiti democracy.

Minister Al-Kandari revealed that the cabinet meeting also touched on Saudi Arabia's winning the hosting honor of the Expo 2030 during a vote occurring in Paris last week, saying that the Saudi leadership and people were worthy of such honor, which reflected the vision and progress of the fellow Arab country.

The win also came in line with Saudi Arabia's own Vision 2030, he added.

The cabinet meeting also extended congratulations of the State of Kuwait towards the UAE, which is celebrating its 52nd National Day, said Al-Kandari, adding the meeting expressed wishes of progress and development towards the Emirati people and leadership. (end)

gta







MENAFN04122023000071011013ID1107532528