Russian Forces Drop Guided Bombs On Village Near Zaporizhzhia

The enemy army has attacked a settlement near Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs and artillery.
Yurii Malashko, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"This morning, the Russian occupation troops launched another massive attack on a settlement in the Vasylivka district," the post reads.
Enemy forces used artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and guided bombs. There were no reports of casualties. Read also:
On December 3, Russian forces launched 158 strikes on 22 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
