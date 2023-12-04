Russian Forces Drop Guided Bombs On Village Near Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy army has attacked a settlement near Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs and artillery.

Yurii Malashko, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, the Russian occupation troops launched another massive attack on a settlement in the Vasylivka district," the post reads.

Enemy forces used artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and guided bombs. There were no reports of casualties.

On December 3, Russian forces launched 158 strikes on 22 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.