Border Guards: Four Trucks/Hour Enter Ukraine From Slovakia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of this morning, 650 trucks were queuing at the Slovak border due to the blockade.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, reported this at a briefing at Ukrinform.

"At the Slovak border, 650 trucks were queuing up because of the blockade. The protesters reported that they would let four trucks through per hour in the direction of Ukraine, while the traffic from Ukraine to Slovakia would not be blocked. They will also not block the movement of humanitarian goods. What we are now recording is a certain decrease in the number of trucks arriving at the Uzhhorod checkpoint," the spokesman said.

According to him, border guards are currently recording an increase in trucks trying to cross the border from Hungary to Ukraine. This is due to the fact that other checkpoints are blocked. As of this morning, 750 trucks were queuing up in front of the Tysa checkpoint on the border with Hungary.

Demchenko noted that according to the information provided by Slovak colleagues, the blockade is indefinite. Ukrainian authorities are working to find compromises to unblock traffic on the borders of Ukraine, the spokesman added.

As Ukrinform reported, as of the morning of December 4, 2,500 trucks are waiting in lines to cross the border from Poland to Ukraine.