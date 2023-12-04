(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Luhansk region: SSU destroys enemy ammunition depot in Svatove district.

The 3rd Directorate of the SSU Main Directorate in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The SSU Office in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions obtained intelligence on the location of the aggressor's ammunition depot and armored vehicles on the contact line in the Svatove district. As a result of two night UAV combat missions, the targets were successfully destroyed. We continue to work until we achieve complete victory! The Luhansk region is Ukraine!" the statement reads.

Russia's oil depot in occupieddestroyed in drone attack

As reported, Malyuk told how SSU snipers fought for the 'Road of Life' near Bakhmut.