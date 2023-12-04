Turkish President Marks International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marked the International
Day of Persons with Disabilities on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"I hope that the International Day of Persons with Disabilities
on December 3rd will contribute to increasing awareness for
individuals with disabilities who, despite challenges, hold on to
life with determination and resilience," Erdogan said on X.
He also conveyed his commitment to ongoing efforts aimed at
strengthening the presence of people with disabilities in social
life.
