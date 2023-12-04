Turkish President Marks International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"I hope that the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3rd will contribute to increasing awareness for individuals with disabilities who, despite challenges, hold on to life with determination and resilience," Erdogan said on X.

He also conveyed his commitment to ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening the presence of people with disabilities in social life.