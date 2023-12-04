Azerbaijan, Danimark Discuss Possibilities Of Wind Turbine Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov received Morten
Dyrholm, the Vice President of Vestas company, Azernews reports, citing a tweet on the Minister's
official X account.
The Minister noted that the meeting discussed the green energy
projects and plans of Azerbaijan. Besides, the sides reviewed the
possibilities of wind turbine production in Azerbaijan.
It is worth noting that Vestas Wind Systems is a Danish
manufacturer, seller, installer, and servicer of wind turbines. The
company was founded in 1945. The company operates manufacturing
plants in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, India, Italy,
Romania, the United Kingdom, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia,
China, Brazil, Poland and the United States, and employs 29,000
people globally.
As of 2013, it is the largest wind turbine company in the
world.
