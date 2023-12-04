Spanish PM Calls On Europe To Avoid Double Standards Regarding Middle East

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday that it is crucial for Europe not to show double standards in its position towards Palestine and Israeli occupation forces since the ongoing war in Gaza is an opportunity to achieve a two-state solution.

In an interview with local radio station (Cadena Ser) Sanchez stressed that Spain's position on the conflict will not change, pointing out that the Spanish government condemned the terrorist acts carried out by Palestinian group Hamas on the seventh of last October, but at the same time it called on Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law.

He added, "The countries of the South should not see double standards on the part of Europe in their political positions," as they are witnessing on their eastern borders Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Sanchez stressed that the Spanish government, which reflects the position of the Spanish people, will maintain its political position regarding the conflict in the Middle East in its capacity as Peace-loving country.

The Spanish Prime Minister added that the international community must see the war as an opportunity to resolve the conflict that rages every few years and make progress in achieving the two-state solution, pointing out that Europe must recognize the State of Palestine, which is already recognized by a large number of countries.

In this context, he questioned Israel's occupation forces plan for the aftermath of the bombing, especially in light of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to return the Palestinian National Authority to administering the Gaza Strip after the war.

Sanchez reiterated that it is in Europe's interest to achieve peace as quickly as possible in the Middle East for two reasons: the first is moral, as the death of civilians cannot be tolerated, and the second is geopolitical, because "stability in that important region for Europe will reflect positively on it." (end)

