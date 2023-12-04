One Palestinian Killed, Fourteen Injured By Israeli Fire In Qalandia Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- One Palestinian man died of his wounds and fourteen others were injured on Monday by Israeli occupation forces' bullets, three of them in critical condition.

Palestinian health authorities said the attack took place during an Israeli raid of the Refugee camp Qalandia, north of Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that 10 Palestinians were injured by live bullets from the Israeli occupation forces and were taken to hospital.

The statement noted that a young Palestinian man was injured by a rubber bullet in the eye and was taken to the hospital, in addition to three injuries sustained by repeated beatings.

For its part, the Ministry of Health said in a statement that four of the injured who arrived at the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah were in serious condition.

Large Israeli forces stormed the camp amid heavy gunfire, confrontations, and armed clashes with resistance fighters.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces climbed onto the rooftops of houses and used them as positions to shoot young men, stormed shops and destroyed some of their contents. (end)

