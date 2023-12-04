Lufthansa Group Presents New Online Information Platform“Experts )) To Better Inform Travel Agents

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

48 local pages to be integrated into one global improved platform.

New eXperts website will first be launched in the Middle East and Turkey.

Lufthansa Group is on its mission to improve its marketing communication towards its travel partners and B2B customers world-wide. That is why Europe's leading airline group today relaunched“eXperts”, the official Lufthansa Group service and information platform for all travel agents. The new“eXperts” is a more user-friendly, easy-to-navigate website for travel agents and travel agency professionals, who benefit from continuously updated and more adapted news from the Lufthansa Group. It will be first be available starting 04 December 2023 in all markets in the Middle East and Turkey. Further regions will be rolled out subsequently through 2024. Around 150,000 users worldwide use eXperts to inform themselves about the services and products of the Lufthansa Group. Especially travel agents will now profit from a clearer and more adapted information.

The main improvement of this well-established information source for travel agents, existing since 2007, is to integrate 48 former local expert's websites to a consistent single global web content. Through these combined resources this unique eXperts site will deliver travel agents a constantly updated content containing news flashes as well. A comprehensive website in nine different languages for all travel agents around the globe ensure dovetailed information which are always needed for their daily sales activities.

A clear navigation, user-friendly and intuitive new look & feel will support the travel agent in search of relevant and current information for its customers and sales talks even better. Another advantage: eXperts can now be accessed without a login for quicker and easier access. The new website will be online for travel agents in the region from today on and it does present itself state-of-the-art on all devices, that means on the web as well as mobile friendly on all mobile devices.

“eXperts is our essential communication platform to transmit knowledge, news, tips and tricks and much more to keep our travel agents up to date”, says Serkan Guerguen, Senior Director Sales Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.“Ensuring constant information flow represents a vital support to all our travel experts in my widely spread region.”

“According to our customer feedback, the success of travel agents lays in getting relevant and reliable information in shortest possible time”, says Iva Strauss, Director Global B2B Marketing Strategy and Standards, Lufthansa Group.“Our new eXperts does respond to this need with a clearly structured content that is easy to be found.”