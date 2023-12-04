Arab-Afghan Women's Solidarity Network Established

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Tabasum Nasiry

The Afghanistan Institute for Strategic Studies (AISS) has announced the opening of the“Arab-Afghan Women's solidarity” in collaboration with the Arab Research Center to strengthen solidarity and support the efforts of Afghan women.

In a press release, the centre announced that the“Arab women's solidarity with Afghan women” network was established in collaboration with the“Arab Research Center” on Sunday in the capital city of Maraca.

According to the centre's statement, the Arab Women's Solidarity with Afghan Women program was launched with approximately 30 women activists from Afghanistan and 7 Arab countries. The Afghanistan Strategic Studies Center aims to address the situation of Afghan women and advocate for their fundamental rights in regional and international forums by establishing the“Arab Women's Solidarity with Afghan Women” network.

The centre's announcement comes as the human rights crisis in Afghanistan has become a serious concern among the people, especially women, prompting efforts to establish a regional network for women's advocacy to secure their fundamental rights.

Additionally, Amnesty International has launched a 16-day campaign titled“Speak Up for Afghan Women” to advocate for human rights and address the situation of women in Afghanistan. This campaign, supported by numerous civil activists, started on November 25 and will continue until December 10.

Amnesty International encourages its audience to share messages supporting Afghan women and girls by publishing messages from human rights defenders, activists, protesters, artists, politicians, and educators.

Over the past two years, women and girls in Afghanistan have faced increasing restrictions, including the prohibition of girls' education in schools, universities, and educational institutions, as well as limitations on employment, social activities, and travel, leading to international outcry.

Amnesty International also quoted Parwaneh Ebrahimkhil, one of the protesting girls, saying,“I suggest that global platforms be provided for Afghan women protesters to tell the heartbreaking stories of women.”

It's important to note that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has consistently stated that it respects women's rights in accordance with Islamic laws.

