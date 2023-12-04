EU Resistance Delays Mercosur Trade Deal, Says Fernández

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's President, Alberto Fernández, has declared that Europe's internal opposition is hindering the finalization of the Mercosur-European Union trade agreement.



He shared this during a press briefing, as reported by Argentina's official news agency, Télam.



Fernández is eager to sign this deal. However, before finalizing it, he insists on discussing conditions that will benefit Mercosur's industries.



Fernández pointed out that the delay isn't due to Argentina's reluctance. Instead, it's because of the resistance within Europe.



He believes in the geopolitical benefits of the agreement for both regions. But he emphasizes the need for discussions that ensure growth for Mercosur's industrial sector.



The agreement aims to facilitate trade between Mercosur countries (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay) and EU nations.







It has been under negotiation for over 30 years. In 2019, both sides reached a provisional agreement.



Yet, this agreement needs approval from all 31 involved countries. Presently, some European parliaments are resisting it.



Fernández plans to attend a Mercosur Summit in Brazil on December 6 and 7.



This event will be his last official duty before his term ends on December 10. Javier Milei is set to take over the presidency.



This trade agreement is significant for both Mercosur and the EU. It represents a chance for economic growth and enhanced cooperation.



Fernández's focus on industry growth reflects his commitment to Argentina's economic interests.



The ongoing resistance in Europe shows the complexity of international agreements, where multiple parties must reach a consensus.

MENAFN04122023007421016031ID1107532180