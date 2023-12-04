Israel Intensifies Gaza Operations, Eyes Ground Incursion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Israel is intensifying its military campaign in Gaza's southern region, with the IDF reinforcing ground forces for a potential incursion.



Despite the presence of numerous civilians seeking refuge, heavy bombardments are ongoing.



A spokesperson for the IDF reported that their ground troops are active in Gaza. Simultaneously, the air force has targeted about 200 Hamas objectives.



These targets include terrorist infrastructure in a school in Beit Hanun, northern Gaza. This location reportedly harbored tunnels with explosive devices and weaponry.



In a separate action, Israeli combat aircraft neutralized vehicles carrying missiles and weapons.



This move prevented a potential assault on Israeli soldiers. Another aircraft targeted a military site, aiming to disrupt planned ambushes using anti-tank missiles.







Meanwhile, the Israeli Navy conducted night operations, striking several Hamas positions. These strikes supported the IDF's ground operations.



Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, Chief of Staff of the Israeli military, confirmed the southward expansion of operations.



Previously untouched by ground forces, this area was once a designated safe zone for civilians.



Contradicting this, the Gaza Health Ministry, overseen by Hamas, asserts that no part of Gaza has been spared from attacks. They challenge the claim of existing safe zones.

Dangerous combat zones

On Saturday, Israel declared certain areas in Jan Yunis, southern Gaza, as dangerous combat zones.



This follows earlier directives relocating civilians from northern Gaza to these areas.



The Israeli military's relentless attacks on Gaza, by air, land, and sea, have persisted since the war began on October 7. A brief seven-day truce occurred from November 24 to 30.



The conflict has resulted in over 15,520 deaths and 41,316 injuries, predominantly affecting women and children.



The actual casualty count may be higher, considering about 7,000 people remain missing, many under debris.



The war, which has displaced 1.8 million people in Gaza, began following a Hamas-initiated attack.



This attack involved rocket fire into Israel and the infiltration of militants, leading to significant loss of life and kidnappings near Gaza.

