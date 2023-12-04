Opinion: Bangladesh’S Transformation Under Hasina’S Leadership

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) By Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury*



(Opinion) Bangladesh's journey from a 'cocoon of terror' to a bastion against terrorism under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a remarkable tale.



The country, once teetering on the brink of extremist takeover, has seen a profound transformation.



This shift, primarily due to Hasina's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, highlights the pivotal role of strong leadership in ensuring regional security.



In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Bangladesh, under the BNP-Jamaat coalition, was alarmingly close to becoming a terrorist launchpad.



This period saw a dangerous liaison between the government and radical Islamic outfits, including Al Qaeda.



Journalist Bertil Linter's observations underscored the gravity of this situation, likening Bangladesh's trajectory to Pakistan's descent into extremism.







He rightly pointed out the mushrooming of madrassas, which, unchecked, produced a generation of radicals.



The rise of such fundamentalism posed a direct threat not only to Bangladesh's secular fabric but also to regional stability, with India and Myanmar particularly vulnerable.



The BNP-Jamaat regime's tacit support for militancy, as evidenced by the proliferation of arms and training camps, further exacerbated the crisis.



However, the landscape dramatically changed with Sheikh Hasina' s ascension to power in 2009. Her government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism marked a new era.



The Rapid Action Battalion's decisive actions against terrorist outfits, including ULFA, underscored this commitment.



The US State Department's recognition of these efforts in its ''Country Reports on Terrorism 2022' is a testament to Bangladesh's turnaround.



Despite these successes, challenges persist.



The rise of Islamist-jihadist forces, such as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, continues to threaten the country's peace and stability.



The looming general election on January 7, 2024, could be a turning point, potentially reviving the specter of extremism.

US's ambiguous stance

Additionally, the alleged involvement of the Biden Administration and Hunter Biden in backing Islamist factions adds complexity to the international dynamics.



The US's ambiguous stance, possibly influenced by geopolitical interests, risks undermining Bangladesh's progress and regional security.



In conclusion, Sheikh Hasina's relentless fight against terrorism has not only reshaped Bangladesh but also sent a strong message to the world.



It underscores the imperative of vigilant leadership in safeguarding a nation's sovereignty and stability.



The international community, including the United States, must recognize and support such efforts, lest they inadvertently aid the resurgence of extremism.



The road ahead for Bangladesh is fraught with challenges, but the resolve shown by Sheikh Hasina and her government offers a beacon of hope.



* Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is an internationally acclaimed multi-award-winning anti-militancy journalist, writer, research-scholar, and editor of Blitz, a newspaper published in Bangladesh since 2003. He regularly writes for local and international newspapers. Follow him on X @Salah_Shoaib

