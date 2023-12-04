Renewal Of Colombian Military Aviation With Modern Fighters

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian Aerospace Force (FAC) is actively seeking to replace its aging Kfir fighter jets.



As a key military branch, the FAC' main role is to defend Colombia's airspace and support ground and naval operations.



It handles tasks like surveillance, troop transportation, search and rescue, and combating narcotics trafficking.



The FAC operates a diverse fleet, including fighters, transports, helicopters, and surveillance aircraft.



It also participates in humanitarian missions and disaster relief.



Currently, the FAC aims to upgrade its Israeli-made Kfir jets, which, despite being equipped with advanced features, are hampered by outdated engines.



President Gustavo Petro has shown interest in renewing the air fleet, with discussions involving Dassault Aviation's Rafale as a potential replacement.







Lockheed Martin's F-16 Block 70 and the Swedish Saab Gripen E/F are competing for this opportunity, both offering attractive features and compatibility with existing armaments.



Each proposed deal includes 16 aircraft, valued at around 2 billion dollars, encompassing support and training. This initiative represents a significant modernization step for the FAC.

Renewal of Colombian Military Aviation

Furthermore, the FAC has invested in the Barak MX air defense system from Israel Aerospace Industries, enhancing its defensive capabilities.



This new system complements the existing Eagle-Eyes defense setup, marking the FAC's entry into missile-based air defense.



The force is also updating its training aircraft fleet, acquiring up to 24 T-6Texan II planes.



These new trainers will replace the retired T-37 Tweets and are set to phase out the Embraer T-27 Tucanos and T-90 Calimas.



With ten units already contracted and seven operational, this acquisition signifies a major update in training capabilities for the FAC.



These developments in Colombia's aerospace defense highlight a commitment to modernization and readiness in an evolving global military landscape.



The replacement of the Kfir jets and the acquisition of advanced defense systems mark a new era for the Colombian Aerospace Force.

