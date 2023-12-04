Birla Carbon presents advanced plastics solutions at Plastivision India 2023

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, India – December 04, 2023 – Birla Carbon, a global leader in the production of high-quality, sustainable carbon solutions, will participate at Plastivision India 2023, to be held from December 07 – 11, 2023, at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregaon, Mumbai.

Birla Carbon will showcase its plastics solutions at the expo in Hall 4, Stall N-2.



John Davidson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Birla Carbon, shared his views on the participation, saying, “Plastivision India 2023 is a significant event in the plastics industry that provides Birla Carbon with a valuable platform to showcase our solutions to regional and global customers. This exhibition gives Birla Carbon an opportunity to engage with existing and potential customers, share our products with them, and explore countless opportunities for engagement that lie ahead.” He further added, “With sustainability as a key pillar for the business, accompanied by our technical expertise in the plastics industry, Birla Carbon is well positioned to support the Indian customer and address their market needs.”



Some of the plastic solutions on display at the Birla Carbon booth include -

Raven 5100U, Raven P5U, Raven 880, BC1034, and ContinuaTM highlight its commitment to technical leadership and adherence to global quality standards and sustainability. The Raven 5100 series is recognized for its excellence in high-color blacks, offering superior dispersion and color performance in various engineering plastics applications. Offering a comprehensive range of high-performance carbon blacks for plastics, Birla Carbon's solutions prioritize functionality to help customers find optimal solutions tailored to their specific requirements.



Birla Carbon will also showcase its Nanocyl brand of Multiwall Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT) through NC7000TM for high electrical conductivity in all polymers and PLASTICYLTM high conductive thermoplastic MWCNTs.



Plastivision India 2023 will allow Birla Carbon to share its solutions with the plastics market, contributing to a more sustainable future in the industry. It will also provide an opportunity to gain insights into the latest trends and developments in the plastics and allied markets.





MENAFN04122023005232011781ID1107532121