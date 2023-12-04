GCC Stocks Mixed, Risks Remain

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets continued to see mixed performances overall. Markets in the region could continue to feel the weight of falling oil prices.

The Dubai and the Abu Dhabi stock markets were closed for the National Day holiday. Traders could monitor developments in the rest of the world in the meantime.

The Qatari stock market extended its price corrections, recording a second day in the red this week. The main index could continue to see declines after a rebound last month. Negative performances in energy markets could remain a detrimental force in the market which is seeing most individual stocks declining.

The Saudi stock market could potentially remain on an uptrend as it continues to recover part of the losses it recorded during the last few months. However, traders could remain cautious while oil markets continue to see negative performances and failed to rebound after OPEC’s meeting. As a result, downside risks could still be present.





MENAFN04122023006667014463ID1107532119