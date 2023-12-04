Al Abdulghani Motors participated in “Children Above All” event to support the children of Gaza

(MENAFN- Mcsaatchi) Doha-Qatar 4 Dec 2023

Al Abdulghani Motors (AAM) participated in the “Children Above All” event, which was organized by Education Above All (EAA), an affiliate of the Qatar Foundation. The event was held in the Oxygen Park at Education City on Friday, November 24, 2023. With the aim of raising awareness about the devastating events taking place in Gaza and offer aid and assistance to children impacted by the ongoing war in Gaza through collecting donations.

The event witnessed a variety of social and entertainment activities and sports competitions that children and visitors enjoyed, which contributed positively to achieving the noble goal of this event, which is to collect the largest number of donations for the benefit of children of Gaza.

The event was also of great importance in educating participants and gathering support for the children of Gaza, as the event included a march in which AAM team participated along with VIPs, media representatives, and the public. In addition, participants had the opportunity to show their solidarity and commitment by signing a solidarity register and sharing their thoughts and feelings on a special mural.

Commenting on this participation, Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors (AAM), said: “Our participation in this community event as one of the partners supporting the activities and programs of the Education Above All Foundation comes as an embodiment of our company’s approach to spreading happiness to all, which aligns with our social responsibility values, especially in the humanitarian field during this challenging time.” He added, “We thank Education Above All (EAA) for organizing this solidarity initiative and its efforts to alleviate the suffering of the children of Gaza during these tragic events”.

In conclusion, Al Abdulghani Motors’ participation in the “Children Above All” event comes as an affirmation of its ongoing commitment company’s approach to spreading happiness to all and improving the lives of community members. The company hopes that these humanitarian efforts will be a step towards building a better and sustainable society for children in Gaza and around the world.





