Globitel to Showcase Telecom and Tech Innovation at M360 MENA in Riyadh

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Globitel, a leading provider of telecom and customer experience solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Mobile 360 exhibition, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 5 and 6. The event, which focuses on telecom and tech innovation from across the MENA region, has become one of the most influential events for companies and individuals operating within the region’s digital ecosystem.



With Saudi Arabia’s thriving and increasingly diversified economy, as well as the Kingdom’s steadfast commitment to game-changing technological innovation, this year’s Mobile 360 is expected to welcome an enormous diversity of industry leaders, innovators, and experts, providing an ideal platform for these stakeholders to discuss digital-first strategies and policies for sustained growth, development, and innovation.



As a leader in telecom and customer service innovation, Globitel is eager to lend its voice and expertise to these vital discussions, and to showcase its industry-leading solutions—all of which are tailored to an ever-evolving digital landscape. With a commitment to excellence and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of telecommunication, Globitel looks forward to connecting with industry peers, sharing insights, and exploring collaborative opportunities.



Commenting on the occasion, the Managing Director of Globitel KSA, Nael Halawa, said, “We at Globitel are thrilled to be able to take part in this year’s Mobile 360 MENA, one of the region’s premier tech events. This platform aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing telecom solutions and contributing to the digital transformation journey both in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”





