Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028

(MENAFN- RationalStat LLC) The global bioresorbable polymers market is estimated at US$ 4.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 10.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2028.

Market Scope and Report Overview

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global bioresorbable polymers market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of2019-2028.

Market intelligence for the global bioresorbable polymers market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (‘000 units/tons/liters) by various products/ services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global bioresorbable polymers market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the bioresorbable polymers market growth include Corbion N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Teknor Apex Company, Poly-Med, Inc., Royal DSM, Arkema S.A., and BASF SE, and among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global bioresorbable polymers market based on type, application, and region

• Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Type

o Polylactide (PLA)

o Polyglycolide (PGA)

• Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Application

o Medical Devices

o Drug Delivery Systems

o Tissue Engineering

• Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region

o North America Bioresorbable Polymers Market

 US

 Canada

o Latin America Bioresorbable Polymers Market

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Rest of Latin America

o Western Europe Bioresorbable Polymers Market

 Germany

 UK

 France

 Spain

 Italy

 Benelux

 Nordic

 Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe Bioresorbable Polymers Market

 Russia

 Poland

 Hungary

 Other CIS Countries

 Rest of Eastern Europe

o Asia Pacific Bioresorbable Polymers Market

 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Australia

 ASEAN

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Philippines

• Vietnam

• Malaysia

• Rest of ASEAN

 Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa Bioresorbable Polymers Market

 GCC

• Saudi Arabia (KSA)

• United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Rest of the GCC

 South Africa

 Nigeria

 Turkey

 Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Leading Companies and Market Players

o Corbion N.V.

o Evonik Industries AG

o Teknor Apex Company

o Poly-Med, Inc.

o Royal DSM

o Arkema S.A.

o BASF SE

