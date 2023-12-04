Tuwaiq Sculpture announces 30 artists for its 5th edition themed ‘Dimensions of Movement’

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) December 3, 2023, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -
A total of 30 sculptors have been selected for the 5th edition of Tuwaiq Sculpture, themed ‘Dimensions of Movement’. Held annually in the capital of Saudi Arabia, the sculpture symposium brings local and international sculptors together to create public artworks that become an integral part of Riyadh’s urban fabric.
Launched in 2019, Tuwaiq Sculpture is a foundational pillar of the Riyadh Art program, one of the largest public art projects undertaken in the world today. Riyadh Art seeks to turn the city into a “gallery without walls”, with more than 1,000 artworks to be displayed across the capital.
Selected from more than 650 applications from over 80 countries, this edition’s 30 artists hail from 20 nations across the globe. Each application was carefully evaluated by the Tuwaiq Sculpture jury members. Representing a diverse range of talent from local, regional and international backgrounds, the selected proposals respond to the theme ‘Dimensions of Movement’ by exploring conceptions of progress, modernity and the ever-expanding horizons of human aspiration. The sculptures created during the symposium will become an integral part of Riyadh’s cityscape, elevating the capital’s reputation as a leading global city for sustainability and quality of life, aligned with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
The 5th Tuwaiq Sculpture is curated by Marek Wolynski, a specialist in large-scale projects and cross-sector partnerships. Marek’s curatorial approach intertwines tradition with modernity, championing interdisciplinary dialogues that connect, transform, and inspire. "The upcoming Tuwaiq Sculpture aspires to shape a narrative of innovation, ambition, and expansion, turning Riyadh into a vibrant canvas of art and urban dynamism," Marek noted. “Dimensions of Movement is more than a theme – it is a glimpse into the very soul of the ongoing transformation,” he continued.
Marek Wolynski also serves as the chairman of the jury panel, which includes Associate Curator Dr. Fahad Aljebreen, a sculptor and Assistant Professor at the College of Art Education in King Saud University; Dr. Khulod Albugami, a sculptor and Assistant Professor at the College of Art and Design at Princess Nourah University; Nojoud Alsudairi, the co-founder of Syn Architects, whose artistic and architectural endeavors explore identities rooted in the urban contemporary culture of Saudi Arabia; and Sebastiano Barassi, a renowned curator and art historian who has worked at prestigious institutions including the Courtauld Gallery, the University of Cambridge and the Henry Moore Foundation in the UK.
Participating artists will meet and collaborate with one another and establish a dialogue between their various cultures and backgrounds. In parallel to the creative process, an expansive public engagement program will take place, including interactive workshops, school visits, and panel discussions delving into elements of architecture, sculpture, art, and design.
The full list of artists (in alphabetical order by artist) for the 5th edition of Tuwaiq Sculpture is:
Ahmed Karaly Egypt
Antonio Vigo Spain
Arno Avilés Mexico
Azhar Saeed Saudi Arabia
Bhola Kumar India
Butrint Morina Kosovo
Canan Zöngür Turkey
Essam Jameel Saudi Arabia
Fahad Alhajeri Kuwait
Filin Gheorghi Italy
Galina Stetco Canada
George Badawi Sweden
Helwa Al-Atwi Saudi Arabia
Jordi Raga Spain
Klaus F. Hunsicker Germany
Lamia Moraished Saudi Arabia
Lorena Olivares Chile
Mahdih Al-Talib Saudi Arabia
Max Seibald Austria
Milton Estrella Ecuador
Mohammad Al-Faris Saudi Arabia
Mohammed Al Thagafi Saudi Arabia
Piotr Gargas Poland
Rajaa Alshafee Saudi Arabia
Saeed Al-Zahrani Saudi Arabia
Sahar Khalaji Iran
Talal Altukhaes Saudi Arabia
Vasilis Vasili Greece
Zdravko Zdravkov Bulgaria
Zhao Li China
