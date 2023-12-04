Tuwaiq Sculpture announces 30 artists for its 5th edition themed ‘Dimensions of Movement’

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) December 3, 2023, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -

A total of 30 sculptors have been selected for the 5th edition of Tuwaiq Sculpture, themed ‘Dimensions of Movement’. Held annually in the capital of Saudi Arabia, the sculpture symposium brings local and international sculptors together to create public artworks that become an integral part of Riyadh’s urban fabric.

Launched in 2019, Tuwaiq Sculpture is a foundational pillar of the Riyadh Art program, one of the largest public art projects undertaken in the world today. Riyadh Art seeks to turn the city into a “gallery without walls”, with more than 1,000 artworks to be displayed across the capital.

Selected from more than 650 applications from over 80 countries, this edition’s 30 artists hail from 20 nations across the globe. Each application was carefully evaluated by the Tuwaiq Sculpture jury members. Representing a diverse range of talent from local, regional and international backgrounds, the selected proposals respond to the theme ‘Dimensions of Movement’ by exploring conceptions of progress, modernity and the ever-expanding horizons of human aspiration. The sculptures created during the symposium will become an integral part of Riyadh’s cityscape, elevating the capital’s reputation as a leading global city for sustainability and quality of life, aligned with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The 5th Tuwaiq Sculpture is curated by Marek Wolynski, a specialist in large-scale projects and cross-sector partnerships. Marek’s curatorial approach intertwines tradition with modernity, championing interdisciplinary dialogues that connect, transform, and inspire. "The upcoming Tuwaiq Sculpture aspires to shape a narrative of innovation, ambition, and expansion, turning Riyadh into a vibrant canvas of art and urban dynamism," Marek noted. “Dimensions of Movement is more than a theme – it is a glimpse into the very soul of the ongoing transformation,” he continued.

Marek Wolynski also serves as the chairman of the jury panel, which includes Associate Curator Dr. Fahad Aljebreen, a sculptor and Assistant Professor at the College of Art Education in King Saud University; Dr. Khulod Albugami, a sculptor and Assistant Professor at the College of Art and Design at Princess Nourah University; Nojoud Alsudairi, the co-founder of Syn Architects, whose artistic and architectural endeavors explore identities rooted in the urban contemporary culture of Saudi Arabia; and Sebastiano Barassi, a renowned curator and art historian who has worked at prestigious institutions including the Courtauld Gallery, the University of Cambridge and the Henry Moore Foundation in the UK.

Participating artists will meet and collaborate with one another and establish a dialogue between their various cultures and backgrounds. In parallel to the creative process, an expansive public engagement program will take place, including interactive workshops, school visits, and panel discussions delving into elements of architecture, sculpture, art, and design.

The full list of artists (in alphabetical order by artist) for the 5th edition of Tuwaiq Sculpture is:

Ahmed Karaly Egypt

Antonio Vigo Spain

Arno Avilés Mexico

Azhar Saeed Saudi Arabia

Bhola Kumar India

Butrint Morina Kosovo

Canan Zöngür Turkey

Essam Jameel Saudi Arabia

Fahad Alhajeri Kuwait

Filin Gheorghi Italy

Galina Stetco Canada

George Badawi Sweden

Helwa Al-Atwi Saudi Arabia

Jordi Raga Spain

Klaus F. Hunsicker Germany

Lamia Moraished Saudi Arabia

Lorena Olivares Chile

Mahdih Al-Talib Saudi Arabia

Max Seibald Austria

Milton Estrella Ecuador

Mohammad Al-Faris Saudi Arabia

Mohammed Al Thagafi Saudi Arabia

Piotr Gargas Poland

Rajaa Alshafee Saudi Arabia

Saeed Al-Zahrani Saudi Arabia

Sahar Khalaji Iran

Talal Altukhaes Saudi Arabia

Vasilis Vasili Greece

Zdravko Zdravkov Bulgaria

Zhao Li China





