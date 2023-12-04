KRCS Stresses Importance Of Volunteering Work

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) stressed Monday the importance of developing and strengthening work in the volunteer and relief fields in communities, refining them through participation in specialized forums.

This came in a statement made by the Director of Public Relations and Media Department at KRCS Khaled Al-Zaid to KUNA on the sidelines of participation in the Fourth Gulf Voluntary Work Forum for Red Crescent societies from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which Doha is hosting for two days.

In the forum, volunteers will participate in exchanging experiences between them, he said, indicating its importance in highlighting capabilities and talents in the fields of volunteer and relief work.

The volunteers presented KRCS' vision regarding plans for volunteers in dealing with disasters and emergency crises and their efforts in relief work, Al-Zaid pointed out.

He stated that International Volunteer Day falls on December 5 yearly, which comes in honor of volunteers and in recognition of the great humanitarian services they provide to local communities everywhere. (end)

