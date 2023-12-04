Container Transportation Through Middle Corridor Doubled

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-November of 2023, transiting through Azerbaijan in
the Middle Corridor, container transportation in the West-East
direction increased by 2.3 times compared to the same period last
year, Azernews reports, the representative of ADY
Container Rashad Majidov tellin at the "European Silk Road Summit"
held in Budapest.
Rashad Majidov informed the participants of the summit about the
importance of Azerbaijan in the Middle Corridor, and the measures
taken to increase the functionality and competitiveness of the
corridor.
In the current geopolitical situation in the Eurasian region,
the advantages of the Middle Corridor compared to other alternative
routes and complex logistical solutions for the corridor were
discussed. The special role of the Middle Corridor in increasing
the trade turnover between China, Central Asia, Azerbaijan and
European countries was emphasized.
