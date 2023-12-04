Developing countries ready to lead with Western tech supremacy coming to end

(MENAFN) In recent years, the global landscape has witnessed a series of transformative events, from a pandemic and geopolitical conflicts to supply chain disruptions and the weaponization of non-traditional aspects of the economy, particularly the digital economy. The weaponization of banking systems, cyberattacks, and surveillance through telecommunications hardware have prompted digital policymakers and national security leaders worldwide to formulate de-risking strategies, aiming to reclaim sovereignty over the digital realm.



This concept of a 'de-risking strategy' involves forging trust-based partnerships where economic interests, historical linkages, shared values, and the competitive strengths of nations contribute to securing resilient domestic digital economies. In this paradigm, trust is defined in a broader sense, enabling states to pursue their national interests while ensuring economic security. States are increasingly seeking partnerships that balance immediate economic needs, leverage historical connections to deepen relationships, gradually disassociate from nations with conflicting values, and compete based on manufacturing and trade capabilities.



Another avenue for states to carve out a sovereign digital future involves building on the foundations of historical relationships. This approach explores how states can deepen existing partnerships in new areas, diversifying their trade baskets and enhancing technological collaborations. A notable example is the evolving relationship between India and Russia, traditionally characterized by strong ties in nuclear, space, and defense sectors. However, the conversation has expanded to include cooperation in IT, cybersecurity, and smart cities. The 12th meeting of the Russian-Indian Working Group on Science and Technology earlier this year explored synergies in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cyber-physical systems, oceanography, medical sciences, and fundamental and applied physics.

This article delves into the paradigm shift in global digital dynamics, where developing nations are strategically challenging the dominance of Western tech. It examines the motivations behind de-risking strategies, the multifaceted meaning of trust in international partnerships, and how historical relationships are being redefined in the pursuit of a sovereign digital future.



As nations navigate this evolving landscape, the article explores the emerging patterns of collaboration and competition, shedding light on the transformative journey toward digital autonomy.



