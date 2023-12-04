Ukraine Developing Long-Range Neptune Missiles Defense Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is working to develop a new missile modification for the Neptune systems, as well as modernize the Buk and S-300 surface-to-air missile systems.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Deputy Minister, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk in an interview with ArmyInform, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Now, we are working to create the so-called long-range Neptune [missiles]. This refers to a new missile modification for the Neptune systems. Also, active work is underway in cooperation with the Strategic Industries Ministry regarding the strengthening of air defenses,” Havryliuk told.

He mentioned that the details of new developments cannot be disclosed, but the Ukrainian side is working to modernize the Buk and S-300 surface-to-air missile systems.

A reminder that, on November 24, 2023, following a meeting with Ukrainian arms manufacturers, Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin noted that Ukraine's defense industry production volumes had increased threefold compared to 2022.

Photo: illustrative, R-360 Neptune system