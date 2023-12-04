Uzbekistan, UAE Ink Deal On Mutual Recognition Of Driver's Licenses From 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Uzbekistan
and the United Arab Emirates have signed a Memorandum of
Understanding on mutual recognition of driver's licenses in each
other's countries, Trend reports.
According to data from the Uzbekistan Ministry of Internal
Affairs, the document was signed by Uzbekistan's Minister of
Internal Affairs Pulat Bobozhonov and UAE's Minister of Internal
Affairs Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The reform will become effective on January 27, 2024.
According to the agreement, citizens from both nations can drive
on each other's territory using their own national driver's
license, with the exception of those who are staying for an
extended period of time.
Furthermore, Uzbek people with long-term residency in the UAE
with a national driver's license are excused from passing
additional examinations when applying for a UAE driver's
license.
Earlier this year, Uzbekistan and the UAE expressed their
interest in further expanding comprehensive practical cooperation
in the areas of effective management, development of trade
potential, modernization of urban infrastructure, high technology,
artificial intelligence, and other areas.
Meanwhile, the UAE's entire investment portfolio in Uzbekistan
amounts to more than $4 billion as of July 2023.
Masdar, the UAE's energy business, recently signed a $2.6
billion agreement with the Government of Uzbekistan for the
combined development of solar PV and wind power projects totaling
2,150 MW and 500 MW, respectively.
MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107531894
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.