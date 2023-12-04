Mount Marapi in Indonesia erupts, covers close areas with ash

(MENAFN) Mount Marapi in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province erupted on Sunday, ejecting white-and-gray ash plumes that reached more than 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) into the sky and dispersing hot ash clouds several kilometers away.



No immediate casualties were reported, according to Ahmad Rifandi from Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center stationed at the Marapi monitoring post.



The climbing routes were closed following the eruption, and villagers residing on the mountain’s slopes were advised to maintain a distance of 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the crater due to potential lava flows.



Around 70 climbers had begun their ascent of the nearly 2,900-meter (9,480-foot) peak on Saturday, with 49 successfully evacuated so far while the remainder await rescue, as confirmed by Hari Agustian, an official from the local Search and Rescue Agency in Padang, the province's capital. A team of approximately 168 rescuers, comprising police and soldiers, has been mobilized to aid all the climbers.



A social media video depicts the climbers being relocated to a shelter, visibly covered in volcanic dust and rain.



Abdul Muhari, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency, mentioned that numerous villages experienced ashfall, leading to obscured sunlight in various areas. Authorities have provided masks and encouraged residents to wear eyewear for protection against the volcanic ash.



MENAFN04122023000045015839ID1107531889