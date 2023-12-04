India hires first woman in naval commander officer position

(MENAFN) India has achieved a historic milestone in its armed forces by appointing a woman, a lieutenant commander, as the commanding officer of a ship for the first time. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar announced this groundbreaking development on Friday, marking a significant step in India's ongoing efforts to enhance female representation within its armed forces. The unnamed officer is set to lead the INS Trinkat, a patrol vessel designed for anti-poaching and counter-insurgency operations in coastal areas and India's exclusive economic zone.



The female officer, who previously served as a qualified navigation instructor responsible for training new navy recruits, is poised to assume command of the INS Trinkat in a pioneering move that reflects the Indian Navy's commitment to its 'all roles-all ranks' philosophy. This philosophy aims to break traditional gender norms and elevate the presence of women in prominent positions across the maritime branch of the Indian Armed Forces.



Speaking at a press conference ahead of India's annual Navy Day on December 4, Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar highlighted the navy's continuous efforts to challenge the status quo, ensuring a forward-looking and dynamic trajectory for the maritime branch. He shared that the navy's initiative has already yielded promising results, with the first batch of Agniveers (recruits) under the scheme graduating in March. Notably, this cohort included 272 female trainees.



Subsequent batches have seen increasing numbers, with a total of 454 women in the second grouping. The most recent induction of the third batch has propelled the navy's female affiliates to over 1,000, signifying a significant stride towards gender inclusivity and diversity in India's naval forces.



This article delves into the groundbreaking appointment, exploring its implications for gender equality in India's armed forces and shedding light on the navy's broader initiatives to foster inclusivity and dynamism within its ranks. As the first female naval commanding officer prepares to take the helm, this historic move underscores India's commitment to breaking barriers and creating a more diverse and representative military leadership.





