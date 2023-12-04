Arms industry deals with production struggles amid increase demand

(MENAFN) A report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) indicates that numerous Western arms companies struggled to increase production in 2022 despite a notable surge in demand for weapons and military equipment. SIPRI's Top 100 list of the world's largest arms-producing and military services companies revealed that their combined arms revenue was USD597 billion, representing a 3.5 percent decline from 2021. The institute pointed to challenges faced by arms companies in adapting to high-intensity warfare production, with labor shortages, rising costs, and supply chain disruptions exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The report highlighted that the revenues of the 42 U.S. companies on the list, constituting 51 percent of total arms sales, dropped by 7.9 percent to USD302 billion in 2022. Among them, 32 experienced a decline in year-on-year arms revenue, citing ongoing supply chain issues and labor shortages stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. SIPRI noted that new orders linked to the conflict in Ukraine have started to emerge, particularly for major U.S. companies such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies. However, due to existing order backlogs and challenges in scaling up production capacity, the revenue from these orders is expected to be reflected in company accounts in two to three years.



The findings highlight the complex landscape faced by the arms industry, balancing heightened demand with operational difficulties and global geopolitical events.

