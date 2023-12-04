1,300 employees with organizations representing fossil fuel interests join UN climate talks

(MENAFN) The United Nations climate talks, known as COP28, taking place in Dubai, have seen the registration of at least 1,300 employees associated with organizations representing fossil fuel interests. This number is more than three times higher than what was identified in an analysis of last year's talks. The increase is attributed to new rules requiring attendees to disclose their employment details. The disclosure regulations, along with a surge in attendance possibly fueled by heightened awareness of climate change due to extreme weather events, have contributed to the higher registration figures, which are nearly double those of the previous year.



While the fossil fuel-related participants constitute a small fraction of the total 90,000 registered attendees at the climate summit, environmentalists have expressed concerns about their presence, particularly as the conference aims to address issues central to their industries. The United Nations, responsible for organizing the conference, has released details of more attendees than in past years, including individuals not considered part of official state delegations.



Bob Deans, the director of strategic engagement for the U.S.-based Natural Resources Defense Council, emphasized the hope that this year's talks would mark a turning point for the oil and gas industry, moving away from being a significant contributor to climate issues and becoming part of the solution. Environmental advocates stress the need for the industry to shift its business model away from practices that harm the planet, signaling a potential transformation in Dubai.

MENAFN04122023000045015682ID1107531812