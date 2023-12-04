Palestinian Gov't Appeals For Intervention To Stop War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec 4 (Petra) -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Monday Israel, driven by revenge, is launching one of the bloodiest military campaigns against Palestinians since the Nakbah, with more than 15,000 people killed and tens of thousands wounded in the ongoing aggression."The Israeli war machine of killing, destruction and genocide has resumed, taking the lives of children, women and the elderly, devoid of reason, conscience and humanity, he told the Palestinian cabinet meeting in Ramallah.He urged the world community to stop the crimes of the occupation army in Gaza.United Nations data point that 312 Palestinian families have lost 10 or more members in Israeli bombing, while 594 families lost between two and five loved ones, he said.Shtayyeh also pointed to Israeli designs to displace the people of Gaza, "which are on the table of war criminals in Israel", adding that the occupation army is currently pushing people towards Rafah in southern Gaza as a prelude to displacement.The Palestinian Authority, he said, is facing plans to reoccupy Gaza and create buffer zones inside the enclave, "which we totally reject."