Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Honduras Minister


12/4/2023 8:03:55 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Monday with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Honduras HE Eduardo Enrique Reina, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

