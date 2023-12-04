Data shows Russian chocolate going international

(MENAFN) In a notable surge, Russian chocolate exports experienced a remarkable 9 percent increase in the period from January to September compared to the previous year, solidifying Russia's position as the 11th largest global supplier, according to data from United Nation Comtrade and the national association of confectionery makers (Askond). The report revealed that over 170,000 tons of Russian chocolate products, valued at more than USD535 million, were exported worldwide during the first nine months of 2023.



The figures underscore the growing significance of the export market for the Russian confectionery industry, with Askond emphasizing that international trade remains a key driver of development for the sector. The data positions Russia among the major players in global chocolate exports, showcasing the industry's resilience and competitiveness on the international stage.



While Russia's chocolate exports are on the rise, the global landscape is dominated by Germany as the leading chocolate exporter, with sales totaling USD3.84 billion in the same reporting period—an impressive 13 percent increase from the previous year. Belgium and the Netherlands secured the second and third spots, with chocolate exports reaching USD1.77 billion and USD1.66 billion, respectively. The top ten chocolate exporters also included Poland, Canada, Italy, Malaysia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.



The report comes at a time when cocoa prices have soared to their highest levels in nearly half a century, driven by a combination of declining global supply and heightened demand for chocolate. Industry analysts warn of potential further price spikes, attributing them to the looming threat posed by the El Nino weather phenomenon, expected to dry out West Africa in the coming months. This, coupled with an increase in global demand for cocoa beans and heightened processing activities in Europe, Brazil, and Cote d'Ivoire, points towards a complex landscape that could shape the future of the global chocolate industry.





