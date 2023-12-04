Survey shows majority of American people disapprove Israel's attacks on Gaza

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by a US-based pollster, involving 1,013 respondents, suggests that the majority of American women and young adults disapprove of Israel's attacks on Gaza.



The results, released this week and based on data collected last month, reveal that 52 percent of women and 67 percent of adults aged 18-34 do not support Israel's actions.



The survey found that 44 percent of women supported Israel's attacks, while this figure rose to 59 percent for men. Additionally, 37 percent of adult males opposed the bombardment.



Disapproval was more prevalent among Black, Hispanic, Asian, Pacific Islander, and Native American respondents, with 64 percent expressing disapproval, while 61 percent of white participants supported the attacks.



Party affiliation played a significant role in opinions, with 63 percent of Democrats disapproving of Israel's onslaught, compared to 36 percent supporting it. In contrast, 71 percent of Republicans expressed approval, while only 23 percent disapproved.



The approval rates showed minimal differences based on education, as 50 percent of college graduates approved of Israel's attacks, similar to 51 percent of non-graduates. Conversely, 46 percent of college graduates disapproved, compared to 45 percent of non-graduates.



The overall results indicate that 50 percent of respondents supported Israel's attacks on Gaza, while 45 percent opposed them. Furthermore, 67 percent of participants endorsed at least the current amount of US military aid to Israel, while 31 percent believed that the US provides too much aid to the country.

